LAMECK BANDA JOINS SERIE A LECCE FC

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (05.08.2022)

Agent Nir Karin has done it again for Zambia and for the first time, a Zambian player will play in the Italian Seria A league.

21 years old Lameck Banda has signed a 4 years contract at estimated fee of $2M with Lecce FC

that has just been promoted to Seria A league after ending as Champions last season in the Seria B (Division 2)

Karin discovered Lameck out of Zambian MTN league where he played for ZESCO FC and Buildcon FC where he was nursed into a football player as a young boy.

His first club international professional stint has been with Macebi Peterk FC in the Israel league that Karin uses as a springboard into the top class European leagues.

Lameck Is a deadly right and left winger that tormented defenders in the Isreal premier league scoring 8 goals last season to earn him eyes of Lecce FC (pronounced LetSe).

He has scored 4 goals for the Zambia 🇿🇲 nation team (Chipolopolo).

Lecce FC is renown for their best ever soccer product and Italian International player of many years Antonio Conte. He is now coaching Tottenham FC and was the head at Chelsea FC when they won the premier league some 4 years ago.

Congratulation Karin and congratulations Sonny Lameck Banda. We can watch Zambian players in both the English and Italian top notch leagues.

Over the weekend Boba crew met Karin and agreed an MOU to identify out of Matero Constituency (can be from anywhere in Zambia outside Matero) and connect the extra good players to him. He would then assess for possible contracts into European leagues like he has just done to Lameck Banda.

Lameck will be vying with rival player from likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Legge and Jose Mourinho coached Roma FC.

Some of African Players in the past that enjoyed success in the Italian top league are George Weah (AC Milan), Abedi Pele (Torino), Samuel Eto (Inter), Mo Salah (Fiorentina), Mark Fish (Lazio) and Phil Masinga (Bari FC)

Thank you Karin🙏🏽 and Goodluck Sonny Lameck 🙌🏿

MBS05.08.2022