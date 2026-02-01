Lameck Kamalo Joins Tonse Alliance, Cites ‘Prodigal Sons’ in Politics



By Ludia Phiri Ngwadzai



Lameck Kamalo, leader of the Freedom Fighters Front(FFF) has thrown his weight behind the Given Lubinda-led Tonse Alliance Movement.





Speaking at a signing ceremony of Tonse Alliance new partners in Lusaka, Kamalo noted that every political party has its share of “prodigal sons” and urged party leaders to rise above internal conflicts.





Kamalo’s comments appear to be a veiled reference to the internal wrangles within the Patriotic Front (PF), which is also part of the Tonse Alliance.





He emphasized that no political party or home is immune to confusion and urged those with differences to put aside their grievances and join the movement led by Given Lubinda.





The Tonse Alliance has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with several parties and individuals joining the movement. Kamalo’s decision to join the alliance is seen as a significant boost to the movement’s credibility and strength.





The hopefully Kamalo said his movement will play a crucial role in the 2026 general elections, adding that his participation is likely to bring in new supporters and voters.