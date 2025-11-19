LAMENTATIONS FROM CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY: STUCK WITH AN ABSENTEE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT



As someone born and bred in Chawama Constituency, a calculated marginalisation of the Constituency from achieving its development goals hurts me. But here I sit, watching our Chawama Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Tasila Lungu, stay away for 41 months from Parliament.





In 4 years 4 months (52 months) of this parliament session, she has only been around for a total of 11 months. She has been an absentee MP, literally for this whole term. For a poor constituency like Chawama, which is hungry for development, this is unacceptable. The people of Chawama have literally been robbed a full term of office, through we orchestrated absentia (pregnancy, extended maternity, extended nursing of her sick child, extended compasionate leave, and extended court) .





When Hon. Sunday Chanda, Hon. Twambo Mutinta, Hon. Imanga Wamunyima, Hon. Nancy Mbololwa Subulwa, and Hon. Oliver Amutike, among others, are everyday aggressively making Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to count for their respective constituencies, she has been absent from Parliament for 41 months. It’s a shame, there is nothing like an acting MP. When an MP is not there, that’s all—no one comes in to act! Parliament must relook into its laws. This has been a horrible and enduring 5 years for Chawama Constituency.





Without a doubt, my lamentation, will attract insults from small minds, but that’s not a problem for me. The truth still remains—she is an absentee MP.





Dr. Martin Mushumba

A Disappointed Resident of Chawama Constituency