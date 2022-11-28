LAMENTATIONS OF A WOMAN THAT DRAGGED HER HUSBAND TO COURT, MARITAL DISPUTES.

THE narrative ‘FEAR’ a man has been proven again after the Ndola local court has heard a woman’s cry of how her husband of 22-years went behind her back and decided to get married to another in another province.

In this case, Karen Chungu dragged her husband Andrew Kapembwa to court seeking divorce for marrying another woman.

Karen told the court that she did not want to be in a polygamous marriage and thus dragged Andrew to court for divorce.

“One day I wanted to make love to my husband ,but I was shocked to find him shaved. I wanted to have a meeting held over why his private parts are clean, but he told me to keep quiet about it. The problems in our marriage continued to an extent of him chasing me outside of the house and when elders were involved he ran away,” she said.

She further told the court that the two had not made love for the past one year .

In his defence Andrew told court that he tried to sit his wife down so that they would resolve issues ,but she never gave him that chance and problems continued .

“I had no intentions of marrying another woman ,but my wife stopped washing for me and performing her duties. I married another woman because of my wife’s behavior,”

“I have never stayed out of our house for two-years. I made a mistake and I have accepted it . I respect my wife. She is the mother of my children,” he said.

He further told the court that he did not make love to his wife because she refused him.

Passing judgement Kabushi local court senior presiding Magistrate John Kabwe sitting with senior Magistrate Emelda Masuwa granted Divorce citing that reconciliation had failed even though Andrew did not want to divorce his wife, he had already married another woman.

He was then ordered to compensate his wife with K30,000 in monthly installments of K500.