



Land Bill Deferred For Wider Stakeholder Dialogue



The Land and Deeds Registry Amendment Bill Number 13 of 2025 has been deferred for wider consultations.





Lands and Natural Resources Minister Slyvia Masebo has announced the development in Parliament.





Ms. Masebo told the House that the Land and Deeds Registry Amendment Bill Number 13 of 2025 has been deferred to pave the way for broad consultations among various stakeholders, such as traditional leaders.





The Minister said the UPND is a listening government and wants to engage various stakeholders on the matter.



Prior to its deferment, the Bill was due for Second Reading in Parliament.





The Land and Deeds Registry Amendment Bill Number 13 of 2025 was tabled on July 18, 2025, for First Reading in the National Assembly.





The objective of the Bill is to amend the Lands and Deeds Registry Act to grant the Chief Registrar the power to cancel a Certificate of Title issued in contravention of the Act or obtained fraudulently.

