LAND BILL THREATENS ECONOMIC STABILITY SAYS EXPERT





By Constance Shilengwe



ECONOMIC analyst Kelvin Chisanga has raised concerns over the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025, warning that while it aims to resolve long-standing land administration issues, it also poses significant economic risks.





Mr. Chisanga said the bill’s intention to curb problems such as double titling and fraudulent land allocations is commendable.





However, he cautioned that certain provisions particularly those granting the Chief Registrar of Lands unilateral authority to cancel Certificates of Title could create more harm than good if not properly checked.





He explained that with the increasing volume of land transactions, it will be challenging for the Chief Registrar’s office to verify facts on the ground accurately before acting.





According to Mr. Chisanga, this could have a ripple effect on the economy, particularly in agriculture, where land tenure security is crucial for accessing financing, improving productivity, and strengthening value chains.



RFM