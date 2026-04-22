Land seizure fears: Malema’s Controversial promises



Julius Malema has repeatedly vowed to pursue land expropriation without compensation, proposing that land be placed under state custodianship and redistributed to the people. He has also stressed that land reform must happen “in our lifetime,” reinforcing urgency among supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters.





Political analyst Sakaria Shikomba explains that Malema’s rhetoric is both strategic and impactful:





“Malema uses strong, emotional language to mobilize support. He focuses on real issues like land inequality and historical dispossession, but his rhetoric often goes beyond what is immediately practical. These statements can create fear and uncertainty, especially among investors, even when no immediate policy shift is likely.”





Shikomba further adds:



“He survives on historical misfortunes to maintain attention, but as of now, farmers can breathe.”





The debate has also drawn international attention, including reactions from Donald Trump, whose comments on land reform in South Africa have contributed to global scrutiny and heightened concern in some farming and investor communities regarding property rights stability.





Despite the intensity of the political messaging, there is currently no immediate mechanism in South Africa for mass land seizure outside of constitutional and legal processes. The debate continues to shape political discourse and economic sentiment across the region.



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