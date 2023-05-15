Landlord’s son in court for molesting tenants’ kids

TWO girls aged two and three have reportedly been robbed of their innocence after being repeatedly molested allegedly by the son of their landlord in Lusaka’s Makeni.

The accused, Sami Sievi, a youth in his 20s, is now appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for two counts of unnatural offences.

Sievi lives within the same yard with the victims, whose parents are tenants.

During trial, the court heard that the accused would invite the children to his house to watch cartoons.

But when the children entered the house, he would tell them to sit on his lap before molesting them while their parents are at work.

The court heard that the alleged molestation of the young girls was disclosed by the older victim, who had threatened the younger one that she would take her to Sievi’s house if she continues to cry so that he can do “bad manners”- Zambia Daily Mail