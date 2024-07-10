Laporta confident Barcelona “could commit to the signing of Nico Williams”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the club has the funds to sign Spain and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who has impressed at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Williams, 21, renewed his contract with Athletic last year, which includes a release clause of approximately €58 million ($63m).

Despite currently exceeding their annual LaLiga spending limit and being unable to register new signings, Laporta remains optimistic that Barcelona will soon resolve their financial issues and be in a position to acquire players like Williams.

“Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams,” Laporta told Catalunya Radio on Monday.

“Nico’s a player I like — I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

Barcelona is eyeing Nico Williams to bolster their attack, particularly after his standout performance at Euro 2024. Williams, 21, has seen his reputation soar as he played a pivotal role in Spain’s journey to the semifinals.

At the Euros, Williams set up the decisive goal against Italy, earning the MVP title for that match, and contributed a goal and an assist in Spain’s 4-1 victory over Georgia in the round of 16.

During his time in Germany, Williams, along with Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Pedri, has been frequently asked about the potential of joining Barça next season. Yamal and Pedri, both of whom have grown close to Williams while playing for Spain, have expressed their desire for him to join the Catalan club.

Williams, however, has maintained his focus on the Euros, stating his primary goal is to help Spain secure their fourth European Championship. The Athletic forward, who plays alongside his brother Iñaki Williams at the club, will next take the field for Spain on Tuesday in the semifinal against France in Munich.