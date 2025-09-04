Larry Mweetwa Suspended for  demonising Lungu  Family on Facebook

Larry Mweetwa Suspended for Issuing Insults Against the ECL Family on Facebook







Director, Technology and Science suspended for issuing sensitive and unauthorized public statements on his Facebook Page.





This is according to a letter dated 25th August 2025 signed Ministry of Science and Technology, Brilliant Habeenzu to Mweetwa.





“As you may be aware, Cabinet Office Circular Minute No. 24 of 2025 clearly stipulated that the Secretary to the Cabinet will be the sole and exclusive source for all official statements on the on-going court case and burial process and that all Ministries and Government Agencies were requested to refrain from issuing public statements or commenting on the matter.”





Last week Larry Mweetwa apologized to the Edgar Lungu Family for issuing caustic and insulting statements.