“Last time I smoked with Snoop Dogg I lost my ability to see” – Singer Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has just shared a hilarious but shocking moment with none other than the OG himself, legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg.

The British singer took to TikTok, posting a video of himself hanging out with the rapper, who was casually rolling one. The caption? “Last time I smoked with Snoop I lost my ability to see

Yep. Temporarily blind. That’s how strong Snoop’s stash was.

This isn’t Ed’s first run-in with legendary smokers either. He once admitted that Burna Boy is one of the “heaviest” smokers he’s ever met in the studio.

Let’s not forget — Snoop once told fans he was quitting smoking… only to later reveal he was talking about firewood stoves, not weed.