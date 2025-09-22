Latest official results puts former president Peter Mutharika ahead of his successor Lazarus Chakwera

Latest official results for the presidential polls from four councils of Chitipa, Rumphi, Mulanje and Mzuzu city, puts former president Peter Mutharika ahead of his successor Lazarus Chakwera.





On Sunday night Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) released results from the four councils, bringing to 13 the total number of councils determined so far.

From the fresh results Mutharika leads with 298,457 votes while incumbent Chakwera is behind with 56,630 votes. From all the 13 councils, now Mutharika’s score is at 501,837 votes while Chakwera is at 210,137 votes.



Meanwhile, 229 constituencies have managed to capture and transmit results in the Results Management System. Also a total of 35 out of 36 councils have managed to bring their results to the National Tally Centre with Mangochi District being the only remaining district to present physical results at the national tally centre.





MEC has also expressed concern with the recent trend where some political leaders and stakeholders are making premature declarations of victory and issuing public statements that directly contradict results officially released by the Commission. MEC has since asked political parties and candidates to refrain from declaring themselves winner as this may incite anarchy.





‘’While we recognise and respect the freedom of expression and the right of political players to communicate with their supporters, we must emphasise the need for accuracy, responsibility, and respect for due process in all public statements related to the electoral process’’ cautioned MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja