Latest statement released by the Mugabe family

OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT BY THE FAMILY OF BELLARMINE CHATUNGA MUGABE





The family of Mr Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe notes with serious concern various statements and communications currently circulating in the media purporting to represent the views and position of the family.





The family wishes to state unequivocally that it has neither appointed, authorised, nor mandated any public relations firm, media consultant, spokesperson, or other third party to speak on its behalf.

Accordingly, any statements, commentary, or representations made by any individual or entity claiming to act for, represent, or speak on behalf of the family are false, unauthorised, and must be disregarded in their entirety





All media enquiries and requests for comment must be directed exclusively to the family’s legal representatives.





No other individual or entity is authorised to engage with the media or issue statements on behalf of the family.





The family expects that all media houses and stakeholders will respect this position and act accordingly.





The family further reserves all of its rights in relation to any unauthorised statements, misrepresentations, or conduct that may prejudice its interests.