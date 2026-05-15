Latvian PM Resigns After Ukrainian Drone Incident



Evika Siliņa announced her resignation after Latvia’s ruling coalition collapsed following a dispute over Ukrainian drones that entered Latvian airspace during operations targeting Russia.





One drone reportedly crashed into an abandoned oil storage site in eastern Latvia after being diverted by Russian electronic warfare systems, exposing major weaknesses in the country’s air defense network.





The crisis intensified after Siliņa dismissed Defense Minister Andris Sprūds over the incident, triggering the withdrawal of coalition allies from the government.





Despite no casualties being reported, the incident has shaken Latvia’s political landscape just months before parliamentary elections.





Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will send specialists to help Latvia strengthen its air defense systems amid growing regional security concerns linked to the war with Russia.