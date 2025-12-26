“Laughable and Gold-Digging Story” – Pastor Chris Okafor Sues VeryDarkMan



Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor has officially initiated legal proceedings against controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over allegations of cyber harassment and defamation.





The Charges



According to a public statement, the lawsuit addresses a series of alleged offenses including cyber incitement, bullying, stalking, and malicious impersonation. The legal action targets both VeryDarkMan and a woman identified as Miss Chi, accusing them of collaborating to tarnish the cleric’s image.





The Doris Ogala Connection



The statement noted that while the initial wave of online attacks was allegedly instigated by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and her associates, this specific lawsuit focuses on the roles played by VeryDarkMan and Miss Chi in amplifying the damaging narrative.





“Fabricated Lies”



Pastor Okafor’s legal team dismissed Miss Chi’s claims entirely, describing them as a calculated attempt to exploit the pastor’s reputation for financial gain.





The statement read in part:



“it has come to our notice as well the public domain of the cyber incitement, cyberbullying, cyber harassment, cyber stalking cr!minal defamat!on, and mal!cious impersonat!on perpetrated by Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman and one Miss Chi.





It is no longer news that this act of criminal stalking, cybercrime and libelous article articles against our client Senior pastor Dr Chris Okafor started by one miss Doris Ogala and cohorts. However, our interests in this press briefing is on her and her laughable and gold-digging story, calculated to exploit our client.”