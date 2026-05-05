Laura Loomer calls Candace Owens ‘malicious liar’ over claims she doxed her vehicles and hacked her data

A volatile public feud has erupted between prominent conservative commentators Laura Loomer and Candace Owens, with both sides threatening legal action over allegations of doxxing and data hacking.

The conflict began when Owens accused Loomer, a staunch ally of President Trump of doxxing her personal and family vehicles, including a new Range Rover and a black TRX pickup truck.

Owens claimed that Loomer obtained this private information through her fiancé, whom Owens identified as an IT specialist for an automotive group in Florida.

She accused the couple of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” characterizing the alleged actions as a criminal offense. Owens further suggested that her fiancé’s employer had already been contacted regarding the matter.

Laura Loomer vehemently denied the hacking allegations, labeling Owens a “pathological liar” and insisting that all information shared was obtained from “publicly available” websites.

Loomer argued that the vehicle details were accessible through public trusts and her husband’s arrest records. She specifically pointed to a 2022 Google Satellite image of a black TRX truck in Owens’ Nashville driveway as evidence, accusing Owens of attempting to scrub her husband’s records to protect his immigration status following an alleged DUI.

The exchange grew increasingly personal as Loomer attacked Owens’ financial transparency, calling her a “grifter” and a “cult leader.”

Loomer questioned why Owens solicits legal donations from followers while recently receiving a $200,000 Range Rover, claiming Owens’ car collection is worth over $1 million. “You’ll be sued and forced to prove your accusations in court,” Loomer wrote, “and you won’t be able to, because you are a liar.”

Owens remained defiant, claiming she had been “ratted out” by someone in Loomer’s circle and reiterating that posting details about a “family car that my kids drive in” crossed a dangerous line. The dispute marks yet another significant fracture within the MAGA media landscape, following Loomer’s previous high-profile clashes with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.