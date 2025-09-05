LAURA MITI CONDEMNS SPEAKER’S ROLE IN BILL 7 DEBATE

GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST CONDEMNS SPEAKER’S ROLE IN BILL 7 DEBATE



Governance activist Laura Miti has raised concerns over the involvement of the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti in the promotion of Bill 7.





Ms. Miti said she could not recall a time when a Speaker had publicly taken a position on legislation, noting that such actions fell outside the expected role of presiding officers.





She argued that the office of the Speaker was meant to uphold neutrality and preserve the “little decorum of offices” as well as the separation of powers.





She questioned how the Speaker would preside fairly and objectively over proceedings if she openly pushed for a controversial piece of legislation.





Ms. Miti further wondered why the Speaker had been discussing Bill 7 with traditional leaders.





According to her, no clear explanation had been provided as to why chiefs supported the bill, or whether their views extended to other legislation such as the Public Gathering Act or the Political Party Act.





The activist pointed out that the Political Party Act, in particular, could advance democracy by ensuring greater female representation in elections–an objective that Bill 7 was said to be pursuing.





She said it was unclear whether the Speaker had raised such alternatives with the chiefs during their discussions.





Calling for restraint, Ms. Miti appealed to the Speaker to maintain impartiality and avoid direct involvement in legislative advocacy.