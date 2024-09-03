LAURA MITI MUST RESIGN FROM THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

LAURA MITI MUST RESIGN FROM THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION..so that can freely praise and defend President Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

..so that can freely praise and defend President Hichilema without hiding her views in the jacket of a member of the board of the Human Rights Commission…

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It is extremely shocking that a member of the  Human Rights Commission Board in Zambia could rise and condemn a Report of the United Nations on the state of human rights in Zambia.

Clearly, it is time that Laura Miti resigned as a Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission so that she can continue to serve, praise, and defend President Hakainde Hichilema without shame or hindrance.

Time and time again, she is engaged in bitter social-media fights with those keen to expose President Hichilema’s abuses, corruption, failures and shortcomings. Lelo ca mutwala kuli ba UN!

It is now clear that persons like her, sitting in critical oversight and democratic institutions, are so partisan and blind to the abuse and suffering of Zambians, that they unashamedly stymie even the expression of such abuses although it is their constitutional duty and mandate to do so.

I noticed a misguided tone in their defense against this Report by both Cornelius Mweetwa and Laura Miti, whereby they think the UN Report is ill-informed, distant, and therefore misdirected

But do we not know? That the UN and all its agencies are here in Zambia?

Further, the UN collaborates closely with institutions such as the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) and the World Bank Group,who also have country offices and resident representatives in the country.

The United Nations is a 193-member organisation. Why would a Report single-out Zambia?

It is because it is warranted as the sad development in Zambia, if left unchecked coukd send the country off its rails.

The situation in Zambia, the abuse of human rights and entrenchment of a dictatorship is NOT and is no longer in dispute.

Laura Miti might need to familiarise herself with recent and various media statements of concern issued by; the Law Association of Zambia, 12 NGOs led by Chapter One Foundation, Pastoral Statements from the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops ( ZCCB), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Christian Council of Zambia (CCZ).

These statements decried the shrinking democratic and media space, the constitutional breaches by the President and his government, the wanton human rights abuses especially committed by the Zambia Police, the stiffle of democracy abd divergent views in Parliament, the systematic harrasment of the Opposition and the severe attack on the multiparty nature of our country, the sudden rise in large-scale acts of corruption and the looting of the Treasury.

Laura Miti has, instead,chosen to remain silent amidst the human rights crisis in Zambia and praises President Hichilema at every time but is obsessed with viciously attacking the former President, Edgar Lungu and the former ruling party.

Even when we listed the number of clergy that have been arrested, Laura doesn’t see it.

Even when we list disruptions to church services that took place, she ignores it.

It’s time we demanded that persons like Laura Miti resign from oversight institutions so that a modicum of genuine work could be done under this heightened dictatorship.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEURS

There  are in the UN, mechanisms  to take care of either  a country’s specific issue or of thematic issues in every part of the world.

Among those mechanisms,
are the special rapporteurs.

Special rapporteurs  are  in  charge of holding  inquiries  into violations and  to
intervene  on  specific  issues  or  urgent  situations. 

They, therefore, play  an
important  role  in  the  protection  of  human  rights. 

They  are independent. Their mission  is  to
study and draft a report on a country’s situation about a human right issue.

For  that purpose, special rapporteurs visit  countries. They can decide  to  visit a
State  for  themselves  or  further  to  specific  allegations  about  human  rights  violations related to their mandates.

Special  rapporteurs  use  a  wide variety  of  information’s  sources. 

They  conduct part  of  their  research  in  concerned  countries,  discuss  with  authorities  and victims, and  collect  proofs  on  the ground.

After  their  visit,  the  holder  of  special
procedures’  mandates  presents  a  mission  report  with  his conclusions  and recommendations.

Special  rapporteurs receive information  from different sources including:  governments,  intergovernmental  organisations,  non-governmental
organisations, victims of human rights violations, and witnesses.

When  they  receive  reliable information  on a  human  rights’  violation  related  to
their mandate, they can discuss directly with the governments concerned.

Last week, the UN Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council published a condemnation of the rapid decline of democracy and infringements on Human Rights in Zambia.

