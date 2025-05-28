Laura Miti punches more holes in Hichilema’s constitutional bill

Laura punches more holes in Hichilema’s constitutional bill



She writes:



Why has the government released a Constitution Amendment Bill, that significantly changes numbers in Parliament, without releasing the delimitation report those changes are based on?





Why is the delimitation report secret? Does it not belong to us? What’s the idea – to have the increased numbers passed and then tell us where those new seats are going to be?





Very disrespectful of citizens right to information and informed engagement. Treating the whole nation like children – decisions made kuchipinda and announced to children who can’t ask why and how.

She writes again:



To understand why constitutional amendments should not be done in a hurry, consider this major contradiction in one of the proposals made in the recently published Constitutional Amendment Bill.





The current constitution says in Article 58 (6) – a part not being amended – that any changes made by delimitation will come into effect at the next dissolution of Parliament.





Then Bill 7 says in 81(3) that Parliament will be dissolved a day before elections.





Does this mean the changes being proposed, as in the coming into effect of the 55 new constituencies, will take place in 2031. I ask because, a day before elections, voter registration will have been finalised and ballots printed?





If 2031 is the target, why the rush for these amendments, or is it the very rush causing such fundamental contradictions?

