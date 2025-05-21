LAURA MITI RATES UPND GOVT AS HAVING FAILED AT 4/10

Laura Miti writes

If I were to rate how different the UPND government, under HH, has been from the PF, under EL, purely on governance, I would give the current administration 4/10.

President Hichilema’s government’s main achievements in my view are:

1. Exponentially reducing the power, and especially presence, of party cadres in citizens’ everyday life. That is huge and highly commendable.

2. If one works in civil society, normalcy has also returned to everyday work life. Meetings are not being disrupted by cadres or lodges canceling paid for events at the last minute because the DC, or some random power, has threatened the lodge.

3. We do not have Ministers threatening to break citizen bones, figuratively and literally.

4. A return to orderliness in state gatherings etc.

Unfortunately, that is where the progressive changes end.

Sadly, this government is the same with the last on the following critical failings:

1. Trying to pass a constitution that is ostensibly for the good of the country, but so randomly ambushed on the citizens as to be clearly aimed at passing provisions that guarantee its own stay in office, and benefit those in the corridors of power.

2. Arrogantly, passing laws whose aim to constrain citizen rights.

3. Arrogance of power – doing things because it can. Keeping information that citizens need to understand what is going on secret – the ECZ report on delimitation for example. No reason why it is not in the hands of citizens.

4. Failing to address corruption within its own ranks or prevent runaway theft of public resources, as shown in government’s own audits – while going on and on about corruption in the previous administration.

5. Failing to show that institutions that should operate independently are actually doing so.

Oh, by the way, the reason I am comparing this government to the last is because it the basis on which everyone in it insists on evaluating its success.