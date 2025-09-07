Laura Miti: The Chameleon Activist in Service of Power- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

Laura Miti: The Chameleon Activist in Service of Power



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



Laura Miti has always presented herself as a voice of reason, a critic of authority, and a defender of democracy. Yet, beneath the carefully crafted mask of “civil society leadership,” she has consistently proven to be nothing more than a government activist—changing her tone and posture whenever those in power whisper in her ear.



Today she positions herself as a critic of Speaker Nelly Mutti over Bill 7. Tomorrow, we will hear her voice softened, twisted, and aligned with the same Executive she pretends to hold accountable. This is the very definition of double standards—pretending to fight for the people while quietly servicing the interests of those in government.





If Laura Miti was a woman of integrity, she would never have accepted reappointment to the Human Rights Commission under President Hakainde Hichilema.





Accepting that position was not an act of independence—it was an act of compliance. She was chosen precisely because she is pliable and willing to be used when it suits those in power.





A true activist, one with genuine conviction, would have resisted such political co-option. If she is true activist let her resign now not to were a mask of the government activism awe?





Instead, Miti now parades around with sugar-coated statements meant to blindfold unsuspecting citizens.



I am not fooled. I have followed her trajectory closely: in the past, her sharpest words were reserved for PF leaders, earning her the applause of the then opposition UPND.





Today, she plays the same role in reverse—acting as though she can chastise the system, while all the while benefiting from its allowances, positions, and patronage.





Let us not forget: Miti is no stranger to political survival. Her pattern is clear. She criticizes just enough to appear independent, then quickly retreats into the warm embrace of the Executive. It is only a matter of time before she makes another 360° turn—this time defending President Hichilema and Speaker Mutti, with whom she dines and wines in political comfort





The irony is that she pretends to raise ethical concerns about Speaker Mutti’s involvement in Bill 7, yet she herself is compromised. How can someone who has already accepted to serve under the very Executive she pretends to question claim the moral authority to lecture others about neutrality? That, in itself, is the highest form of hypocrisy.





Zambians must not be deceived. Laura Miti does not represent the people. She represents the interests of the system that keeps her in office, that signs her allowances, and that benefits from her selective outrage. Her voice is not the voice of conscience—it is the voice of convenience.





In the end, Laura Miti is not the fearless activist she wants us to believe she is. She is a chameleon activist, perfectly suited for reappointment, precisely because she has mastered the art of criticism without consequence, and advocacy without sacrifice.