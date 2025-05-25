Laura Miti’s Political Forecast: Based on What, Exactly?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I recently watched a program on DJ Showstar where civil society activist and President Hakainde Hichilema’s keen supporter, Madam Laura Miti, confidently proclaimed, “The President will win next year’s general election, but a lot of his MPs will lose.”





While she has every right to express her views, one must ask: what credible basis does she have for making such a bold and contradictory forecast? From where the majority of Zambians stand today, President Hakainde Hichilema is not riding a wave of popularity. He is drowning in a sea of public frustration and disappointment. No amount of intellectual guesswork can cover up that fact.





Let us look at the hard truths, one by one.



1. Economic Collapse, Not Recovery What was touted as an economic revival has instead become a nightmare for ordinary citizens. Fuel prices have skyrocketed. Electricity tariffs are crushing families. The price of mealie meal has gone beyond the reach of the average household. The Kwacha continues to lose value, and inflation is eroding incomes daily. This is not recovery; it is a full-blown economic crisis. And the blame rests with the very administration Madam Miti believes will be rewarded at the polls.





2. Abnormal Load-Shedding and Its Impact On top of everything else, Zambia is being battered by prolonged and abnormal hours of load-shedding, with some areas going without electricity for up to 16 hours a day. This is more than an inconvenience; it is a national emergency. Businesses are shuttering, especially in the informal sector, which forms the backbone of the economy. Barber shops, welding operations, saloons, butcheries, and internet cafés are grinding to a halt. Productivity in factories has dropped. Cold storage failures are causing spoilage of goods, while households struggle with food preservation and security. Students are unable to study, hospitals are strained, and even basic daily routines are disrupted. Load-shedding is a blow to the economy and a psychological weight on an already exhausted population. Yet, we are told to believe this government still commands strong electoral favor?





3. Broken Promises, Betrayed People Zambians were promised free education, a leaner government, job creation, and economic relief. Today, schools are overcrowded and underfunded. “Free education” is riddled with hidden costs. Youth unemployment remains rampant. Government structures are bloated and inefficient. What we were told would be a “New Dawn” has turned out to be a sunset on hope and trust.





4. A Democracy Under Siege Opposition voices are silenced under the excuse of “security concerns,” while UPND campaigns and rallies proceed without interference. Police tear gas is reserved for those who dare to speak out against the regime. This is not public safety; it is political suppression. Zambians are not ignorant. They see the hypocrisy, and they resent it deeply.





5. Cyber Crimes Act: Silencing the Masses The amended Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, far from being a tool for protection, has become a blunt instrument of censorship. It is being used to harass online critics, muzzle digital dissent, and tighten the government’s grip on information. What we are witnessing is not safety; it is surveillance. Not justice; it is control.





6. Cracks Within the UPND Internally, the party is unraveling. Grassroots members are sidelined. Regional tensions are rising. Factionalism is festering. Accusations of nepotism and elitism abound. The unity that once energized the UPND has been replaced by whispers of betrayal and internal sabotage.





7. Arrogance in High Places Once humble leaders now brush aside public concerns with disdain. Citizens demanding answers are labeled “bitter,” “frustrated,” or “sponsored.” There is no humility, no accountability, and certainly no urgency to fix what is broken. Instead of listening, the government mocks. Instead of acting, it lectures.





So Again, Madam Miti, On What Basis? How does the head win when the body is decaying? In our political reality, MPs draw strength from the President, not the reverse. If the President is rejected, so is his party. If the people are angry at the system, they vote against its leader. Let us be honest. The President is not separated from the failures of his MPs. He is the architect of the system they operate in. Trying to isolate him from their unpopularity is not only naive; it is intellectually dishonest.





Zambians are not waiting for analysis from a TV studio. They are living this crisis daily. They do not need forecasts. They need food, jobs, electricity, and truth. They will not be silenced by spin or swayed by elite commentary.





The 2026 election will be a referendum not just on the UPND but on the President himself. If things stay the way they are, no clever soundbite will stop the political judgment that is coming.





Let us call it what it is: the people are fed up, and they are ready to speak—not on talk shows, but through the ballot box.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”