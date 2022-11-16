Laura Miti’s shameful attacks against Opposition leaders- Emmanuel Mwamba



Emmanuel Mwamba

Laura Miti’s shameful attacks against Opposition leaders

I rarely discuss individuals. I would rather discuss ideas and issues that will develop this country than engage myself in personal attacks and debates.

But Laura Miti has compelled me to express my views on her recent tweets.

When we descend into personality debates, we have an engagement as seen between herself and the NDC President, Saboi Imboela.

Laura, who made her name on social-media for issuing vitriolic attacks, ridiculous wild claims and utter insults against the Government of President Edgar Lungu, is today in the forefront of attempting to lecture the Opposition on how to provide checks and balances against the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Her personal attacks accusing the Opposition of smoking Marijuana from Malawi, and her sneaky play to “divide and rule” on Hon.Harry Kalaba, was really cheap.

Whatever her personal Opinions on; Wynter Kabimba SC, Jackson Silavwe, Sean Tembo and Saboi Imboela, she should keep it to herself, as many of the Opposition leaders have kept their views about her personal character and traits to themselves.

They discuss issues and not personalities.

It must be understood that Laura is determined to see President Hichilema succeed as she is one of those, like John Sangwa SC, Trevor Maliwanda Simumba, and Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa that truly fought against the ills of the previous government and rallied support against President Lungu.

Unlike Laura, others that supported President Hichilema have seen that he may not be the leader he presented himself to be during campaigns and have been quick to point out his mistakes and the vices of his government. For Zambia is far bigger than any leader or individual.

But sadly Laura Miti appears to be so determined to ensure that Hichilema succeeds. She therefore, wilfully chooses to ignore the rising dictatorship, the abuse of human rights, the emerging misrule, the theft and the grand corruption in his government.

We must respect this because she appears to be a keen supporter of President Hichilema.

But her attitude to the Opposition and critics to treat them as irritant pests that must be swatted away for President Hichilema to have and to hold peace to achieve his development goals, must be exposed and condemned.

The Opposition is a legitimate institution of Democracy in Zambia.

Laura must enjoy her comfort with the New Dawn Government and eat the droppings from their dinner table.

We need not remind her that she has unashamedly abandoned her credible role as a Civil Society leader in place of her new role as a Praise Singer of President Hakainde Hichilema.

She should enjoy that new position and allow the Opposition to do their bit and work.

If the Opposition is misconducting itself, it will be punished by Zambians whose issues, concerns and causes they purport to speak for and carry.