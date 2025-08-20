Law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue fugitive Emmanuel Jay Banda until he is caught- Jack Mwiimbu

Home affairs minister says law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue fugitive Emmanuel Jay Banda until he is caught!





Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has advised former Petauke Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda to surrender to the police, emphasizing that the law will relentlessly pursue him until he is apprehended.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwiimbu says the recent arrest and detention of Francis Kapwepwe, also known as “Why Me,” is a clear message that law enforcement agencies are committed to tracking down and bringing suspects to justice.





Mr. Mwiimbu has emphasized that individuals like Mr. Banda, along with others who may have committed crimes, might evade the authorities for a time but they will ultimately be caught no matter how long it takes.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwiimbu has disclosed that the case involving fugitive former Barclays Bank employee Pamela Gondwe, who in 2019 stole $400,000 in cash from the bank, remains active.





He has confirmed that law enforcement agencies are working closely with Interpol to track down Ms. Gondwe and bring her back to Zambia to face charges



-Radio Phoenix