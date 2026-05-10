LAW, INSTITUTIONS AND THE DIGNITY OF PARLIAMENT



The National Assembly of Zambia is served by highly competent legal and procedural officers whose duty is to protect both the Constitution and the dignity of Parliament.

In a matter as sensitive as alleged floor crossing, the safest course is to rely strictly on formal evidence, not on media headlines, political celebrations, or public statements.





I am personally persuaded that if any Member of Parliament has truly resigned from one political party and joined another, there should be an official written communication addressed to the Speaker confirming that decision.

If no such formal notification exists, it is entirely reasonable for the Speaker to proceed cautiously until the facts are properly established.





This approach protects Parliament from unnecessary controversy and ensures that constitutional decisions are based on verifiable facts rather than political excitement.





Institutions of democracy earn respect when they act with patience, objectivity and fidelity to the law.



Saviour Chishimba

President, United Progressive People (UPP)