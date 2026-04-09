Law Society Of Zimbabwe Slams ‘Rushed, Limited, Violent’ Constitutional Amendment Hearings

Law Society Says Constitutional Amendment 3 Hearings Were ‘Rushed, Limited, Violent’ – Demands Speaker’s Office Review

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has stated that the public hearings for Constitutional Amendment Number 3 were rushed, limited, and violent. The country’s top legal body issued its assessment on 1 April 2026, following a four-day consultation blitz that ran from 30 March 2026 to 2 April 2026. According to the LSZ, the process fell far short of what the Constitution demands for a matter of national importance.

‘Grossly Inadequate’: Legal Body Says Four Days Not Enough For Six Million Voters

The LSZ, which represents lawyers across Zimbabwe, raised concerns about the timeline and the number of venues. With only 65 meeting centres for the entire country and over six million registered voters, the legal body said the consultation was set up to fail.

The LSZ stated:

“The LSZ notes that the 4-day timeline (30 March 2026-2 April 2026) and the number of public meetings scheduled for the whole of Zimbabwe (65 centres across the country) in a country of over 6 million registered voters were severely restricted and grossly inadequate for an issue of such national importance.”

The organisation also pointed out that some venues were reportedly inaccessible to certain citizens. The LSZ said this violates Section 328(4) of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which requires Parliament to provide proper facilities for the public to scrutinise any Bill.

The LSZ added:

“Thus, if other citizens are precluded from providing their input, by virtue of the limitations of venues, time, and opportunity to speak, it negates the spirit of the Constitution.”

‘Intimidation And Violence’: Public Raised Allegations Of Attacks

The LSZ reported that members of the public raised allegations of intimidation, harassment, abduction, and violence during the hearing period.

Some media houses also reported disruptions to media recordings and journalists’ work.

The legal body cited specific incidents involving prominent figures:

“In the run-up to the Parliamentary public hearings, violent attacks were widely reported on Professor Lovemore Madhuku, a member of the NCA (National Constitutional Assembly), an opposition political party.

“Harassment of Mr Tendai Biti at his Milton Park Law Offices and his subsequent arrest in Mutare also point to a restrictive environment for what is supposed to be an open contestation of views.

“Lawyer Doug Coltart was also harassed at City Sports Centre by an identified member of the ruling party. The culprit remains unaccounted for, thus breeding and sustaining the culture of impunity for some political elites.”

The LSZ also noted that those opposed to the bill were largely denied an opportunity to contribute. The microphone was selectively allocated, the organisation said.

Anyone who did get a chance to speak was harangued, booed, and repeatedly disrupted.

Constitutional Rights Protected Consultations, Says Law Society

The LSZ reminded the public that consultations related to Amendment 3 are protected by fundamental constitutional rights.

These include freedom of association and assembly under Section 58, freedom of expression under Section 61, and the right to participate in peaceful activities to influence Government policy under Section 67.

The LSZ concluded:

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe notes with grave concern that the process potentially undermines the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution and the rule of law.

These concerns and allegations militate against the credibility of the standard expected of the public hearing processes and should be looked into and considered by the Speaker’s Office as part of the overall assessment of results of the Consultative process.”