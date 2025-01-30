lawmaker who proposed m@sturb@t!on ban bill says he’s receiving death threats

A Mississippi lawmaker, who has tabled a bill seeking to ban men from masturbating, says he has been receiving death threats over that.

In an interview with TMZ, state Senator Bradford Blackmon said men from various places in the world have taken issue with his proposed masturbation ban, adding that he has been receiving “vile” messages and even death threats.

But Blackmon, who is a Democrat, explained that though the proposed bill is real, it shouldn’t be given significant attention as he aimed to stir up a discussion regarding the double standards on reproductive health when it comes to men and women. Blackmon, however, said he has contacted authorities to report the death threats.

Named the “Contraception Begins at Erection Act,” Blackmon’s bill seeks to make it “unlawful for a person to discharge genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo.” His proposed masturbation ban also seeks to “provide criminal penalties” for perpetrators.

The ban, however, does not apply to genetic material that is “donated or sold to a facility for the purpose of future procedures to fertilize an embryo” and genetic material that is “discharged with the use of a contraceptive or contraceptive method intended to prevent fertilization of an embryo.”

Blackmon explained that he tabled the bill to initiate a discussion on the policing of women’s bodies in reproductive health, TMZ reported. He also said he thought the bill would be largely received with humor, but it appears that is not the case for some men.

Despite the backlash from men, Blackmon said he has received positive feedback from women as they have expressed their gratitude for his reason behind proposing the masturbation ban.

Abortion in Mississippi, a largely conservative state, is banned except for just a few cases. Blackmon’s bill is also not expected to see the light of day despite the threats on his life.