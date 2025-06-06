lawmakers weighs in on the Trump vs. Musk saga that erupted on social media

Democratic lawmakers weighed in on the Trump vs. Musk saga that erupted on social media Thursday, with some delighting in the chaos and others using it to bring attention to important issues like energy and health care.

Musk’s post claiming, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” prompted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to post, “Donald, without @elonmusk, you wouldn’t be President now. You’d be a Prisoner.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) focused on Musk’s post claiming the president appears in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s files. “D— Musk goes ‘full Epstein’ on Trump!!” Whitehouse posted.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) poked fun at Trump and Musk’s leadership skills, writing, “Steady, competent leadership!”

Writer Michael Jones recounted his conversation with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, writing, “’You watching the circus unfold?’ Hakeem Jeffries asked me as he emerged from the House Democrats’ cloakroom. More Jeffries: ‘This is a dramatic escalation in the Republican Civil War. Trump and Musk have gone nuclear on each other. House Republicans continue to fight with Senate Republicans. Senate Republicans are fighting with House Republicans. The Trump administration has also gone to war with the Federalist Society. The whole thing is falling apart.’”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Musk’s post complaining about “the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!).”

“We warned at every step that GOP planned to do this,” AOC wrote. “They SAID so. But y’all decided bullying trans people was more important than sensible energy policy. Republicans are fossil fuel extremists. They are owned by oil & gas and committed to ending EV/solar/etc. You supported it.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also focused on the spending bill, writing, “The craziest thing about this fight between Trump and Elon Musk is that Republicans are trying to take away health care from 16 million people to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) also had something to say about health care: “While Elon Musk and President Trump mark their territory, the GOP is working to kick 16 million people off their health care, collapse rural hospitals, and rack up more debt — all so Billionaires can receive massive tax breaks. It’s time for them to grow up or get out of the way.”

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) put out a call for transparency in the midst of the bromance breakup: “As we all watch Trump and Elon fall out in real time, don’t forget the damage that has already been done. DOGE raided the sensitive information of millions of Americans. My Republican colleagues should join me in calling for transparency from Trump about what Elon was up to.”