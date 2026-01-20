LAWYER BACKS MILITARY ROLE IN CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL MINERS

The Zambia Army Commander’s recent statement that soldiers would “exterminate” illegal miners has sparked intense public debate, with supporters and critics divided over the military’s role in addressing the problem.

In a reaction, prominent lawyer and political analyst Dickson Jere said the remarks had been “received with mixed feelings,” noting that opponents believed illegal mining should be handled by the Zambia Police while some were defending the “right of unemployed youths to earn a living.”

However, Mr. Jere argued that supporters viewed the matter from a broader national security perspective.

He warned that illegal mining had the potential to destabilise the country, explaining that “many African conflicts began with the scramble for natural resources.”

He cited the Democratic Republic of Congo as an example where illegal miners later “developed into armed militias that took over mining areas.”

Mr. Jere further revealed that during the gold rush in Kasempa, he observed “large numbers of foreign nationals” from countries such as Sudan and Congo involved in illegal mining, adding that many Zambians lacked the technical knowledge required for gold extraction.

He questioned how long the activity had continued “despite police and immigration deployments.”

Referring to past experiences, Mr. Jere recalled that government had previously deployed the Zambia National Service during the illegal Mukula trade after police efforts failed.

He also noted that the Army had intervened in land disputes to maintain peace.

The analyst said illegal mining posed safety risks, as miners worked “without any safety measures,” and added that smuggled gold deprived the country of taxes.

He supported the Army’s operation as a “pre-emptive measure,” stressing that it should be conducted with the Ministry of Mines to regularise small-scale mining and protect national security.