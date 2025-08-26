LAWYER SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DECISION TO WITHHOLD SON’S ZNS SALARY ILLEGAL





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer Isaac Simbeye says President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement that his son Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema, who was recently commissioned as a Zambia National Service -ZNS-officer will not receive a salary from the service, is an illegality and political.





Mr. Simbeye tells Phoenix News that the President lacks the legal authority to suspend or withhold pay for a defence force officer outside the procedures set by law, pointing to provisions in the defence act and subsidiary regulations that govern officers’ remuneration.





He explains that section 154 of the defence act prohibits forfeiture or deductions from an officer’s pay unless expressly authorized by the act, other service law or regulations, and that section 155 set out salary rates and conditions for payment such as first schedule annual pay scales for officers by rank and years of service.





Mr. Simbeye says, under the act, commissioned officers at lieutenant and comparable ranks are mandated to specific annual salaries and related allowances, and that any step to deprive an officer of those entitlements must follow the statutory framework and that a unilateral presidential announcement is without legal backing.





But Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma has argued that an entitlement is not a right and Lieutenant Hichilema not receiving a salary will help fiscal returns to the treasury.





On Sunday, President Hichilema disclosed that his son’s role in ZNS is for discipline purposes, not for financial gain.