LAWYER SIMON MULENGA MWILA SUES AIRTEL ZAMBIA OVER POOR NETWORK

There comes a time when enough is enough.



For months, like many Zambians, I have endured poor network coverage, dropped calls, slow data, and endless frustration, while faithfully paying for a service that doesn’t deliver.





So I made a decision: to act, not just talk.

Today I have personally sued Airtel Zambia for their bad network.



This move is about accountability and standing up for every Zambian who feels powerless when large corporations take us for granted.





As a responsible citizen , I believe I must lead by example.



If we want a fair society, we must demand fairness in every space; from government to service providers.





I now leave the matter in the capable hands of our Courts of Law. 



– Simon Mulenga Mwila