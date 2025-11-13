LAWYER, YOUTH ACTIVIST MARVIN CHANDA MBERI DECLARES SUPPORT FOR MAKEBI ZULU’S PF PRESIDENTIAL BID

Lawyer and Influential Youth Activist Marvin Chanda Mberi has endorsed Makebi Zulu for the position of President in the Patriotic Front (PF).

In a statement titled “Makebi Zulu: A Man of Law, Courage, and Conviction,” Marvin Chanda Mberi said Makebi Zulu was not merely a tough-talking legal practitioner but an instrument of justice who had left a lasting impact on Zambia’s legal landscape.

He stated that Zulu’s rise from humble beginnings to serving as Member of Parliament for Malambo Constituency and later as Eastern Provincial Minister was an inspiration to young professionals across the country.

He said Zulu had founded Makebi Zulu Advocates, popularly known as “the MZ Empire,” which had become a refuge for those seeking justice.

He observed that the practice of law was inherently political, as it required standing with the voiceless and confronting oppression.

He said Zulu had consistently stood with the marginalised and politically isolated, citing his defence of former President Rupiah Banda during politically charged legal battles.

He noted that Zulu’s empathy for the people of Malambo reflected a moral compass rooted in justice and service.

He said Zulu represented a new generation of leaders who combined courage with reason and had never bowed to political intimidation.

He recalled that after the current government came to power, many distanced themselves from the PF, but Zulu, alongside the late Tutwa Ngulube, had taken a principled stand in defending leaders facing politically motivated charges.

He said Zulu’s loyalty to former President Edgar Lungu was based on conviction, not opportunism.

He added that following President Lungu’s disqualification from future public office, the former Head of State had hinted at a “Plan B,” which Zulu now personified.

He said the PF was preparing for its convention and expressed hope that delegates would recognise Zulu’s leadership qualities.

He said Zambia deserved a viable political alternative and that democracy must prevail.