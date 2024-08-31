LAZ CANES GOVERNMENT, RESPECT THE UN REPORT



THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT MUST TAKE SERIOUSLY THE UN EXPERTS REPORT EXPRESSING CONCERN WITH THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF

INFRINGEMENTS ON FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS AND TAKE IMMEDIATE REMEDIAL ACTION



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has received the United Nations Special Rapporteuss’ report expressing concern about multiple allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions on charges of,inter-alia, unlawful assembly, espionage, hate speech and seditious practices against opposition political party leaders and members, parliamentarians, human rights defenders and activists, as well as restrictions on gatherings, meetings, peaceful protests and rallies in Zambia, with a deep sense of sadness.



Regrettably, the Special Rapporteurs’ report represents the concerning trend which LAZ has on numerous times called on the Government to redress, so as to assure the free and unfettered access to the rights and freedoms citizens are guaranteed under the Bill of Rights of our Constitution.



The Constitution’s edicts require that those governing must ensure that the expressed rights and freedoms are enjoyed, not just by those who support them, but even those who express divergent views or belong to different political parties.



Even at the moment, we are aware of three youths Jason Mwanza,Chanda Chikwanka and Ezekiel Thomas Zulu who are in Police custody for merely expressing their constitutionally guaranteed right to protest.



We therefore agree with the Report’s recommendations for the Government “to deescalate tensions” in the country by upholding “”constitutionally guaranteed rights; ● create a safe and enabling environment for civic space;

●expedite legislative reforms, including the Public Order Act, the Penal Code and the State Security Act;

●ensure the functioning of the National Mechanism for Implementation and Follow-up; and instltute measures to ensure that State actors and institutions, Including the Zambia Police Service, protect human dignity and rights.”



LAZ remains able, willing and capable of supporting all progressive remedial steps so that Citizens can freely enjoy their rights as enshrined in our laws.



The press release on a matter of public interest and promotion of the rights and liberties of citizens has been issued in furtherance of LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act No. 31 of the Laws of Zambia.



Dated this 30th day of August 2024.