LAZ, CIVIL SOCIETY CHALLENGE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS

By Prudence Chota

A coalition of civil society and faith-based organisations, led by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), has petitioned the Constitutional Court over what they describe as an unconstitutional and executive-driven attempt to amend the Constitution.

The petitioners have cited the Attorney-General as the respondent in this matter.

They have argued that the government’s move to introduce amendments originating from the deferred Bill No. 7 of 2025 violates principles of popular participation, transparency, and independence as affirmed in the Munir Zulu judgment.

The groups have contended that the Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema lacks a legal foundation, independence, and adequate time to conduct meaningful nationwide consultations.

They cite limited publicity, inconsistent procedures, and restrictive participation mechanisms as evidence that the process is neither people-driven nor inclusive

Some Civil society, traditional leaders, and several organisations have since boycotted the consultations, urging the Court to halt the process until a legitimate, law-backed, and truly participatory constitutional review framework is established.