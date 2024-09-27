LAZ CONDEMN THE SUSPENSION OF JUDGES FOR MERELY DOING THEIR JOB
LAZ DOES NOT SUPPORT THE DISCIPLINING OF ANY JUDICIAL OFFICER FOR
EXERCISING THEIR DUTY
..it undermines constitutionally guaranteed independence…
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has received the news of the suspension of three
Constitutional Court Judges, namely, Justices Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan
Mulonda, by the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency President Hakainde HÍchilema, on the recommendation of the Judicial Complaints Commission
(JCC) with great concern, especially as it affects the constitutionally guaranteed
independence of the Judiciary.
LAZ S aware that Article 143 and 144 of the Constitution promotes the principle of
judicial accountability, as it provides for disciplining of judges whose conduct falls below the standard prescribed by the law.
Further, the Constitution mandates the President t to suspend a Judge within seven days on receipt of a report, from the Jcc establishing a prima facie case against a Judge, to pave way for further investigations by the JCC on the merits of lack thereof of the complaint.
Whilst LAZ agrees that judicial officers must be subject of discipline when warranted, LAZ does not support the suspension or disciplining of any judicial officer for doing what they are constitutionally mandated to do, namely, adjudicate upon disputes and deliver judgements.
Article 118 and 119 of the Constitution IS categorical, as it provides that judicial authority of the Republic derives from the people of Zambia and shall be reposed in Judicial Officers to be exercised in a just and accountable manner.
LAZ is particularly concerned that the complaint lodged before the JCC on 27h May
2024, borders on, among other things, the conduct of the three Judges in the due
exercise of their duties as Judges. LAZ is also concerned that the fresh complaint before the JCC is based on similar complaints against the three Judges, which the JCC has previously dismissed.
It is trite that security of tenure for a Judicial Officer is fundamental to the principle of
independence and integrity of the judiciary and assures the ability of judges and judicial
officers of all ranks, to carry out their judicial functions without fear or favour.
Such accountability of judges and judicial
oficers should be exercised in line with the principles of fairness and justice, which
underpin our society.
LAZ shall continue to monitor developments around the three judges and shall awais
determination of the matter by the Court, considering that it is now subject of court
proceedings.
LAZ cautions that all stakeholders must ensure that the process is conducted in accordance with rule of law, constitutionalism and judicial autonomy.
This press release is on a matter of national interest, in defense of judicial independence and constitutionalism and has been issued in furtherance of LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia.
But you were there when there judges were appointed without any qualifications whatsoever. All they all had was a degree in law. Yet the main requirement was experience of not less than 15yrs. I see now why our laws are used as criminal vehicles cos the people that we educated for free, at UNZA, are all very useless. This is a classic example here, is this how best LAZ can respond to this matter? So, according to him, judges or lawyers must do as they pls? With no consequences? Do these GRZ lawyers, including LAZ pay themselves from their own pockets or they on GRZ payroll? Futsek iwe ka bunch of criminals LAZ.
How does this LAZ operate?? Who and how many members of the LAZ sat to conclude they all received the news of the suspension of 3 judges with concern? It appears the president of the LAZ has supreme powers to write anything on behalf of LAZ. I may be wrong, but certainly it would have been more credible if this President of LAZ would have stated where and when LAZ members met to make this decision. This reminds me of how the former president of the EAZ used to behave!!