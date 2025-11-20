LAZ CONDEMNS THE RETURN OF VIOLENT POLITICAL CADRES: CALLS FOR ARREST AND PROSECUTION OF PEOPLE INVOLVED





The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) wishes to condemn the increased incidents of cadrerism being perpetuated by supporters of the ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND).





On 15th November 2025, the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka was attacked by a mob of party cadres who later admitted through the party’s youth leadership to belonging to the UPND. The attack resulted in the destruction of property at and near the Secretariat.





On 19th November 2025, the Patriotic Front Acting President Honourable Given Lubinda was physically manhandled and brutalized by a group of suspected UPND carders in Kabwe and allegedly abducted to an unknown location.



These incidents paint a gloomy picture of the state of the rule of law in Zambia. They occurred in the wake of the recent Chingola riots, which saw innocent people subjected to violent attacks and widespread destruction of property.



What is more concerning is that the increased incidents of cadrerism come barely days after a Senior leader of the ruling UPND publicly made a brazen declaration signaling the return of cadrerism in Zambia. It will be noted that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, immediately after assuming office in 2021, declared zero tolerance on cadrerism. However, the failure to act decisively against Senior party officials and cadres in general has seen an increase in incidents of violent incidents by political cadres in Zambia. The situation has been further exacerbated by the unfair application of the Public Order Act by the Zambia Police Service, which appears to be unfairly applied against the opposition, while the ruling party cadres freely conduct processions without adherence to the law.





LAZ therefore calls on the Zambia Police Service to comprehensively investigate and arrest the cadres behind these attacks. It further calls upon the arrest and prosecution of any Senior Political leaders who will be found to be behind the attacks. Zambian citizens reject the politics of intolerance and caderism. The ruling party is strongly urged to retrace its steps away from these tendencies and take internal disciplinary measures against the rising incidents of violent acts by its cadres.





LAZ, wishes to reiterate its message to all political players on the need to observe and adhere to the rule of law and democracy, especially as Zambia heads towards the general elections scheduled for August 2026. Politics should be about the passion to serve citizens, the ability to address their numerous needs, and the commitment to positioning Zambia in the global quest for progress and development. Politics should not be about who has the biggest muscle to wield a panga.





This press release is a matter of national interest, issued in promotion of the rule of law and democracy, it is being made pursuant to LAZ’s mandate under *Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act No 31 of the Laws of Zambia



Dated this 20th day of November, 2025.



LUNGISANI ZULU

PRESIDENT