LAZ Honours John Sangwa SC and Others

Celebrating Excellence in the Legal Profession!

Congratulations to State Counsel John Sangwa on receiving the prestigious President’s Lifetime Excellence Achievement Award.

We also extend heartfelt congratulations to former LAZ President Ms. Linda Kasonde, Mr. Samson Lee Chisulo, SC, Mr. Silas Mambwe former LPC Member, and Mr. Vincent K. Mwewa for being honoured with the President’s Leadership Excellence Award.

In addition, Mr. Chanda Chungu of the University of Zambia was recognized as Pro Bono Counsel of the Year.

These awards were presented today, 23rd April 2025 during the official opening of Law Conference in Livingstone.