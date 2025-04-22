LAZ Warns New Cyber Laws Threaten Rights, Press Freedom, and Business Environment



The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has voiced strong opposition to the newly enacted Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025 and Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, warning that several provisions pose a serious threat to constitutional freedoms, press freedom, and economic growth.



In an official statement released on Monday, LAZ President Lungisani Zulu condemned the legislation, stating that it infringes on citizens’ rights, undermines democratic values, and exposes journalists, businesses, and citizens to criminal liability for sharing or possessing information deemed “critical” by the State.



“Our position is that numerous provisions of the newly enacted cyber laws infringe upon the rights and freedoms of citizens, hinder a free press, and have the potential to undermine the cherished democracy in our country, Zambia, which our founding leaders fought so hard to preserve,” said Zulu.



According to LAZ, key sections of the Cyber Crimes Act criminalize the unauthorized sharing or possession of data related to public health, safety, or the economy, even by the media or business community. Zulu warned that this could result in criminal penalties for individuals or institutions reporting or commenting on important national issues.



“Even the business community which disseminates critical information affecting economic stability without permission of the State may be prosecuted,” he said. “This has the potential to undermine the much-needed economic development of the country.”



LAZ also expressed deep concern over the localization of the Zambia Cyber Security Agency in the Office of the President, rather than establishing it as an independent institution. This, the Association argues, poses a risk of politicizing cyber security oversight.



“Such a framework undermines public trust and poses a danger to the objective and impartial enforcement of cyber laws in Zambia,” Zulu added.



The Association further highlighted the contradiction between the new laws and Article 20 of the Zambian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and press freedom. Among the contentious provisions are laws that criminalize so-called “false information,” vague definitions of indecent content, and a lack of protection for journalists reporting on sensitive national issues.



In response, LAZ has resolved to petition the High Court to review the constitutionality of the laws.



“Effective laws must strike a careful balance, ensuring that security measures are proportionate, necessary, and subject to robust oversight mechanisms that protect constitutional freedoms,” said Zulu.



The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts were passed in early 2025 despite initial public resistance and calls for broader stakeholder consultation. While government officials argue the laws are necessary to combat cybercrime and misinformation, legal experts, journalists, and civil society groups fear the laws could be used to suppress dissent.



The legal challenge by LAZ sets the stage for a landmark constitutional test and a broader national debate on security, privacy, and freedom in Zambia’s digital age.



April 21, 2025

©️ KUMWESU