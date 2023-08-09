LCC CLOSES SILAVWE’S SHOP IN LUSAKA CBD

… this is despite having up to date business levy, fire certificate and serviced fire extinguishers.

Lusaka, Tuesday, 08 August, 2023 [Smart Eagles]



The Lusaka City Council has formed a task force to close business premises in the Central Business District.

This afternoon the Lusaka City Council (LCC) visited and closed the shop belonging to the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) President, Mr. Jackson Silavwe in the central business district (CBD) of Lusaka.



The GPZ leader has told Smart Eagles that despite having up to date business levy, fire certificate and serviced fire extinguishers, the inspectors demanded for a health permit.



“Formerly, a health permit was only applicable to food and alcohol related businesses, now even barbershops and salons are required to have it. Even though the council has not sensitised business about the same,” he said.



He said despite asking the LCC inspectors by the name Christopher and Timothy Mabenga to leave the forms for the health permit, the shop has been locked and 4 workers have been sent home until he pays for the health permit.



“Local small and medium businesses should be the ones to sustain the economy not suffocating them into closure and all manner of threats. With the current economic hardships, President Hichilema and Honourable Garry Nkombo simply dont care about businesses for common Zambians.



“A compassionate Government must be moving towards streamlining city council levies INTO ONE to allow maximum production and expansion of local small and medium businesses. In Zambia, we do the opposite,” he adds.

Credit: Smart Eagles