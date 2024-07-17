LEADERS MUST ACCOUNT FOR THEIR TIME IN OFFICE, SAYS KANG’OMBE

UPND deputy . mobilisation and strategy Romeo Kang’ombe says leaders must account for their time in office.

He argues that it’s unfair to blame President Hichilema for intraparty wrangles in opposition PF.

“We urge the church to counsel Edgar Lungu to apologise to Hakainde Hichilema for his past actions and to stop his hatred. It is unfair to blame Hichilema for intraparty wrangles in the Patriotic Front (PF), as the rivalry between Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu dates back to 2014,” Kangombe, who is also Sesheke member of parliament, said in a statement. “We must not mistake the fight against corruption as a political fight. Leaders must account for their time in office. The people of Zambia removed the Patriotic Front from power due to rampant corruption, and we must support law enforcement agencies in probing these cases. Anyone who misused public resources must be brought to book.”

He however, welcomed the church’s call for peace, unity and reconciliation.

“However, we believe this call is long overdue. Let us recall the political rivalry between the late president Michael Sata and late president Levy Mwanawasa. During his time in opposition, Michael Sata led a fierce campaign against president Mwanawasa, mocking his physical ailments and calling him ‘cabbage’ (useless). This was despite Mwanawasa’s efforts to secure HIPC (Highly Indebted Poor Countries initiative) completion point. Later, Michael Sata realised his actions were unfair and reached out to Levy Mwanawasa, leading to their reconciliation,” Kangombe recalled.

He said that background was essential as the church pushes for reconciliation between President Hichilema and PF leader Lungu. “During Lungu’s reign, Hakainde Hichilema was arrested multiple times, his supporters were shot, and he was barred from holding rallies and using airports. Lungu openly displayed hatred towards Hichilema, saying, ‘a Tonga will rule this country, but not this one’ (referring to Hichilema). Civil servants were retired in ‘national interest’ due to their regional origins, and tribalism was rampant. Despite this, Hichilema did not retaliate, even when court petitions were dismissed without a hearing,” Kang’ombe said. “We never heard calls for reconciliation during that period. Now by God’s grace Hichilema is President, and UPND members were eager to avenge past pains but Hichilema chose to heal and move forward. He allowed opposition parties to freely wear their regalia, suppressed political cadreism, and employed citizens in the civil service regardless of tribe. The country has seen a new era of cousinship and conducive leadership under Hichilema.”

He said Lungu had launched a campaign to discredit government’s efforts, claiming that President Hichilema lacks the capacity to negotiate debt restructuring without his involvement.

“His return to active politics has brought back tribal talks, threats to overthrow the government, insults, and violence. Let us promote peace, unity and reconciliation but also ensure justice and accountability prevail,” he said.

On the eligibility case, Kang’ombe recalled then President Lungu warning judges that if they became overzealous and do the Kenyan way they risked peace.

“No respect of the rule of law and separation of power. We saw cadres camping at the court. We saw protests of heavily armed cadres, complete total intimidation thereby influencing the outcome of the case. It’s only normal that our former president receives a fair trial now with a proper level paying field,” said Kang’ombe. “This administration will, like before, respect the outcome on the matter. There’s absolutely no need of issuing threats and camping ku (at) court.”

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ordered hearing on Lungu’s eligibility to contest elections. It threw out Lungu’s preliminary issues in which he contended that his eligibility to contest elections had already been dealt with in three other court cases.

The ConCourt ordered that the petition by Michelo Chizombe, be heard on its merits because the questions of law to be determined in the matter are highly contested.

“The issues raised in the petition must, therefore, be allowed to be addressed on the merits at trial,” ruled the court.

The Mast