LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT CANDIDATE BREAKS SILENCE, ENDORSES UPND RIVAL AHEAD OF NAKATO WARD POLLS.





‎By Marcus Brian Sakubita

‎Opposition Leadership Movement (LM) aspiring candidate for the Nakato Ward by-election, Wamundila Silumesi, has rubbished media reports suggesting he went missing ahead of the 7TH October polls.

‎Mr. Silumesi clarified that he had deliberately taken a back seat during campaigns to avoid political tension and instead endorsed his rival, Simataa Simataa, of the ruling UPND.



‎Speaking during a UPND mobilization meeting in Kalundwana, Nalikwanda Constituency, Mr. Silumesi said his silence was meant to promote peace and support ongoing development efforts in the area.



‎He emphasized that his endorsement of the UPND candidate does not mark his withdrawal from the race or his party, but rather reflects a spirit of unity and goodwill for the sake of progress.- Prime TV

