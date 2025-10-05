LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT CANDIDATE BREAKS SILENCE, ENDORSES UPND RIVAL AHEAD OF NAKATO WARD POLLS.
By Marcus Brian Sakubita
Opposition Leadership Movement (LM) aspiring candidate for the Nakato Ward by-election, Wamundila Silumesi, has rubbished media reports suggesting he went missing ahead of the 7TH October polls.
Mr. Silumesi clarified that he had deliberately taken a back seat during campaigns to avoid political tension and instead endorsed his rival, Simataa Simataa, of the ruling UPND.
Speaking during a UPND mobilization meeting in Kalundwana, Nalikwanda Constituency, Mr. Silumesi said his silence was meant to promote peace and support ongoing development efforts in the area.
He emphasized that his endorsement of the UPND candidate does not mark his withdrawal from the race or his party, but rather reflects a spirit of unity and goodwill for the sake of progress.- Prime TV