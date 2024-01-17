LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT CANDIDATE WITHDRAWS PARTICIPATION IN MAYEMBE WARD IN CHINSALI

Leadership Movement candidate for the Ward by-election in Shiwangandu District Council, Jason Mwanza has withdrawn his participation.

Mwanza has also resigned as a member of the Leadership Movement party.

On Sunday, the candidate from New Congress Party for Kapamba Ward in Mpika also withdrew his participation.

The letter has since been received by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

As it is, the Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to cancel the election and call fresh nomination.

Below are the details;

Dear Sir/Madam,

RE: RESIGNATION AS A MEMBER OF THE LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT AND WITHDRAW AS A CANDIDATE FOR THE MAYEMBE BY-ELECTION.

The above captioned matter refers

I write to formally inform your office that I have resigned as a member of the Leadership Movement and withdraw my nomination as a candiiaic ior the Mayembe ward in Shiwang’andu town council by election which is siated for the 231d January 2024.

I regret the inconvenience this may cause, but circumstances leading to this resignation and withdraw left me with no choice but to take this route.

Please find enclosed herein a copy of my resignation letter which I wrote to my former party.

Kindly receive this letter and my best wishes.

Yours faithfully

Jason Mwanza

Dear Sir/Madam.

RE: RESIGNATION AS PARTY MEMBER OF THE LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT – MYSELF.

The above captioned matter refers

I write to register my resignation as a member of the Leadership Movement with immediate effect.

I wish to thank you most sincerely for having me as your party member and giving me an opportunity to be adopted and successfully filling in my nomination to stand as a councilor under Mayembe ward in the Shiwang’andu District Council.

I further wish to inform you that, folowing this my resignation, I will be writing to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, communicating my resignation from your party and withdrawing my candidature in the forth coming by election slated for the 23rd of January 2024.

Kindly receive my letter and my best wishes for you and your party.

Yours faithfully

Jason Mwanza