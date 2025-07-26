LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT (LM) CALLS FOR A COLLECTIVE ACTION AGAINST MORAL DECAY, PLEAS TO RESTORE ZAMBIA’S CHRISTIAN VALUE

LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT (LM) CALLS FOR A COLLECTIVE ACTION AGAINST MORAL DECAY, PLEAS TO RESTORE ZAMBIA’S CHRISTIAN VALUES





_25 – July – 2025 Friday._



The Spike in the drop in national morality in our society is disheartening.



Zambia is witnessing a troubling decline in moral standards within the society, marked by the rampant production and distribution of pornographic materials. This disturbing trend transcends age boundaries, encompassing not only our youth but adults, and shockingly even members of the clergy. As a political party founded on the principles of integrity and ethical conduct, the Leadership Movement (LM) is compelled to address this urgent issue.





Zambia, a nation proudly rooted in its Christian values, now faces a moral crisis that threatens the very fabric of our society. The erosion of decency and respect for human dignity is alarming and disheartening. It is our duty as responsible citizens, leaders, and guardians of our moral heritage to take a stand against these detrimental influences that undermine our community and our shared values.





We seriously and urgently so urge the Church, along with its mother bodies, civil society organisation CSO’s to take a proactive stance in condemning the vice of pornography in all its forms. The church has a vital role to play in guiding moral conduct and reinforcing the principles that define us as a Christian nation. We call upon our spiritual leaders to be vocal advocates against this cultural decay, providing support and education to congregants on the adverse effects of such materials on individuals, families, and society at large.





Furthermore, we implore the Government of Zambia to strengthen legislative frameworks and collaborate with community organizations to combat the proliferation of pornographic content. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs must be prioritized to enlighten our citizens about the moral, psychological, and social harms associated with this vice.





In conclusion, every well-meaning Zambian citizen has a role to play in fostering a culture of respect, responsibility, and moral integrity. Together, let us rise to the challenge and reclaim our values, ensuring our beloved nation remains a beacon of hope, decency, and faith for generations to come.





Together, we can effect change and restore our moral compass.



CHAIRMAN PK CHALWE



Spokesperson; Leadership Movement (LM)

Lusaka Zambia.