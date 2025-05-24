LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT TO GO SOLO IN LUMEZI, SAYS OPPOSITION COALITION LACKS REAL PLAN FOR ZAMBIANS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Leadership Movement has announced that it will not participate in the opposition alliance formed to challenge the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the upcoming Lumezi by-election.





Party leader Dr. Richard Silumbe stated that his party will field its own candidate in the election scheduled for June 26, 2025.





Dr. Silumbe dismissed the opposition coalition, accusing its members of lacking a clear and genuine plan to improve the lives of Zambians.





He further emphasized that the Leadership Movement would only consider aligning with other opposition parties that demonstrate a sincere commitment to the welfare of the Zambian people.