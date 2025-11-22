LEADERSHIP TRANSITION IN THE Patriotic Front – PF : 2014 vs 2025- McPherson Chanda

GUEST ARTICLE: LEADERSHIP TRANSITION IN THE Patriotic Front – PF : 2014 vs 2025.





(Disclaimer: The views expressed below are personal and made in support of entrenching intraparty democracy in Zambia)



By McPherson Chanda



In the competition for #leadership_succession following the death of President Michael Sata, then Acting Party President Guy Scott decided to remove a popular party SG Hon Edgar Lungu and others. He also suspended Madam Inonge Wina who, in her words, was trying to reconcile the factions.





The calculus of Dr Scott’s maneuvers was seen as targeting the candidature of (Hon) Edgar Lungu at the time. The moves by Dr Scott thus created serious confusion and divisions which were only resolved by Church leaders such as Bishop Joshua Banda and Father Joseph Chilinda stepping in. What do these changes mean to the prospects of leading Presidential candidates such as Hon Brian Mundubile who seem to have the most support?





The current moves by the Acting President Hon Given Lubinda have the same timing as and some resemblance to those of Dr Scott. As such, they will achieve the same thing; confusion and divisions. The changes at this time will – rightly or wrongly – be seen as “imingalato” – especially that the Central Committee decides on election guidelines and party policies in general.





Unfortunately for the PF, it is already a party under #siege from external forces which were wholly absent in succession wrangles after President Sata’s death in October 2014. In addition, Church leaders may not be available or interested in intervening as they did for then then ruling Party in 2014.





Notably, whereas the Chabinga problem was externally imposed, this crisis has been fully internally created by the jostling for control. As they say, if you are united, the enemy outside can do you less or no harm, but, “a house #divided against itself cannot stand”.





The confusion which is likely to ensue from these untimely and suspicious changes are likely to do more damage to the Patriotic Front than the harm caused by Robert Chabinga. Will mutual tolerance and respect as well as calm heads prevail at this point? Will the acting President be inclusive and allow the candidates including himself to legitimately bid for support and campaign? Are there any elders who might mediate?





Lastly, I wish Acting President Given Lubinda success in the upcoming party elections which must proceed democratically. I further wish to thank him for having led the Party in its troubled times. If he wins the party presidency , he will have the unquestioned mandate to make his preferred changes to the Central Committee. For now, he would do well to use his #sword_as_a_ploughshare by reversing the drastic and untimely changes and let democracy play out within the Party he loves.



Ni itumezi ahulu.

Nda lumba

Dzikomo

Nasanta