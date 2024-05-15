Leading NATO soldier advises leaders and allies to prepare for unexpected in Ukraine

Ukraine is fighting a big battle to survive against Russia. NATO says that Western armies and political leaders need to change how they help Ukraine defend itself from invading forces. This is because Ukraine has been at war with Russia for almost two years.

During a meeting of the 31-nation alliance’s leaders, Admiral Rob Bauer, who leads the NATO Military Committee, said that President Vladimir Putin is afraid of democracy. This year, many countries are having elections, which may be why Putin started the war.

NATO leaders are going to discuss plans for the largest military exercises in Europe since the Cold War during a two-day meeting in Brussels. The wargames are a way for NATO to show they are strong and committed to protecting all their friends from being attacked.

As the war slows down, and with the US and European Union having trouble agreeing on funding for Ukraine’s struggling economy because of political disagreements, Bauer asked for everyone in society to work together to solve the problem, not just the military.

We need people and organizations to change how they think. In the past, everything could be planned and controlled. But now, anything can happen at any time. “We are entering a time where we should be ready for surprises,” he said as the meeting started.

Bauer said NATO needs to change how it fights in war to be better in the future.

On Monday, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the government will send 20,000 soldiers to join NATO military exercises called “Steadfast Defender. ” They will be sent to eastern Europe from February to June.

The UK will send fast planes and planes that watch, along with ships and submarines.

Allies are giving military supplies to Ukraine, which is using up ammunition. So, Norway is giving 2 billion kroner to make more ammunition because they need a lot of it.

Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said that it’s important to have a stronger defense industry to help Ukraine and protect our own security.

Half of the money will be given to Nammo, a company in Norway that makes ammunition, rocket engines, and space stuff. The Prime Minister said the money will help them make more artillery ammunition.

In Brussels, Bauer said NATO will keep helping Ukraine for a long time.

“Today is the 693rd day of a war that Russia thought would only last three days. ” “We will support Ukraine every day because the result of this war will affect the whole world,” he said.

“According to Bauer, this war isn’t really about Russia being threatened by Ukraine or NATO. ” This war is because Russia is scared of something stronger than any weapon – democracy. If the people in Ukraine can have freedom to make choices, then people in Russia will soon want them too.