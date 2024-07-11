Leading people isn’t easy, I know it – HH

By Thomas Ngala( The Mast)

LEADING people is not easy, I know it, admits President Hakainde Hichilema.

Officiating at the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony in Kazungula on Saturday, President Hichilema said “bantu balakatazya,” a tonga phrase which translates to people are difficult.

“So we wish our host royal highness good health, continued strength to lead our people. Leading people is not easy. I know it, we know it. It is not easy,” he said. “Bantu balakatazya but we must continue doing what is right in order to make our communities better.”

President Hichilema stressed the need for Zambians to unite.

“We know countries that are going through instability and we know the cost and price of instability. This country should not even think an inch about causing instability within itself. That is a no go area. This is a special year for us. 60 years of independence, truly, it is a special year,” he said.

He lamented that the country is celebrating its 60th independence amid the effects of drought.

President Hichilema said the government is committed to ensuring Zambians are fed during the drought period.

He added that politics should not take precedence “as we work to feed our people.”

He emphasised the need for leaders to collaborate adding that “working together we will make it, no matter how difficult, we will succeed.”

“One of the things that we will and have to do, I think God has opened our eyes, is that we must have energy diversity. We must have irrigation based agriculture and then we will be able to look after our people going forward. Development is something that we must promote at all times, even at ceremonies like these,” he said.

President Hichilema stressed the need to promote tourism.

“This country was loved by God. God gave us so much. Let us be conscious of what God gave us and didn’t give other countries. Let us utilise these resource endowments to benefit the people of Zambia and the region, and Africa, and the globe as a whole,” said President Hichilema. “Just to underscore the importance of unity in our country, and that your government is committed to doing everything possible to every citizen of this great land. I think it is up to the community members to also do their part.”