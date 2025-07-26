Leaked Audio on Lungu Burial Was Just a Talk Between Two People Dreaming – Veep



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commented on the recently leaked audio recording that appeared to suggest the bribing of a South African judge in relation to the burial of former President Edgar Lungu. According to Nalumango, the conversation captured in the recording should not be associated with the government.

She described the conversation as merely a discussion between two individuals exploring possible ways to handle the burial situation.





Nalumango’s remarks downplay the significance of the leaked recording, suggesting that it was not a concrete plan or action being implemented by the government.

Instead, she portrayed it as a speculative conversation without any substantial basis or follow-through. This perspective aims to distance the government from any implication in wrongdoing as suggested by the recording.





The leaked audio has been a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, with various stakeholders calling for clarity and accountability.

The controversy has raised questions about the government’s commitment to ethical conduct and the rule of law. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the government will address these concerns and what further actions might be taken.





The Vice President’s comments are part of the government’s response to the allegations and the public outcry that followed the leak.

By characterizing the conversation as mere speculation or “dreaming,” Nalumango seeks to mitigate the impact of the allegations on the government’s reputation. The government’s stance will likely continue to be under scrutiny as more information becomes available.



