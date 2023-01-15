LEARN FROM LUNGU WHO FAILED TO ACT ON MINISTERS INCOMPETENCE’S, PF MP TELLS HICHILEMA

Hakainde Hichilema should not fall in Edgar Lungu’s trap where he became friends with his ministers and was failing to act on their incompetence’s and allegations of corruption, says Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mumba warned that if President Hichilema does not decisively act on the various crisis the country is going through, we would only be creating a precedent against himself for 2026.

“He should not fall in the trap of former president Edgar Lungu where ministers became his friends to the extent that he was failing to fire them and we saw what happened in 2021 when the renewal of the contract was made available through an election. People looked at the entire leadership of President Lungu and one of the things that came out clearly is he was failing to make decisions,” Mumba said. “He was failing to act on ministers’ incompetence’s. He was failing to act on ministers that were accused of corruption and people said no no no, if he’s not acting on these then it simply means he’s in agreement with the decisions they have made. So even in this case the President cannot sit back and say because he has formed a task force then that will give us answers.

“No! If he was confident that he had ended load shedding and his speech to parliament when the PF murmured to say uhmmm which load shedding have you ended those investments came from PF he himself went on to say didn’t you leave a debt under this project and I made sure we found money, the contractors finished the work… I have ended load shedding. Now here we are we have gone back to 2016-2017. What will happen to our growth rate?”

Mumba said those skills the President claims to have this was the opportunity to now implement them through his ministers, whom he said were not up to the scratch in terms of what is expected to address the ongoing challenges.

"He has 156 members of parliament. He has also people he can pick outside parliament through the eight that the constitution empowers him. He has to go back to the drawing board before it's too late because there is only 24 months remaining," Mumba said.