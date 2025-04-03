LEAVE JAMES NDAMBO OUT OF POLITICAL DEBATES- Friends of James Ndambo

LEAVE JAMES NDAMBO OUT OF POLITICAL DEBATES



…..he is a distinguished businessman and has no intentions of doing politics, Friends of James Ndambo comes to the defense





Lusaka… Thursday April 3, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Friends of James Ndambo – Zambia Chapter has come to the defense of James Ndambo that he is a distinguished businessman with no intention of harboring political ambitions.





The Friends of James Ndambo – Zambia Chapter Member Brian Hapunda has also refuted claims by EEP leader Chilufya Tayali that Mr Ndambo is working with Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa on a number of political strategies.



Mr Hapunda has however argued that Mr Ndambo cannot aspire to stand as a Republican President when he carries a South African citizenship.



He said the law requires one to be Zambian and must have been living in Zambia for at least five years before aspiring to the highest political office of the land.





“We the Friends of Mr James Ndambo – Zambia Chapter wish to rebuttal a social media article attributed to our brother Mr Chilufya Tayali in which he alleges that Mr Ndambo is playing phantom politics with Matero MP Miles Sampa. We are compelled to rebuttal these continuous and malicious attacks on the innocent persona of James Ndambo and we pray that by this statement, these allegations will be put to sleep for ever,” he told journalists in Lusaka.





“Mr Ndambo is a friend to many Zambians from all walks of life and many Zambians pass through his office when they are in South Africa when they have an opportunity to see him.

We wish to categorically and firmly state that Mr Ndambo is not a politician and has never practiced politics in Zambia or indeed elsewhere in his lifetime and has no political ambitions whatsoever. Mr James Ndambo is a distinguished businessman and he is content with what he does and as such, it is the wish of Mr Ndambo to be spared from political debates at whatever level.”





Meanwhile, Mr Hapunda has announced the coming of Mr Ndambo to Zambia at the invitation of the New Apostolic Church in Choma his home town.





Mr Hapunda said Mr Ndambo will be honoring the invitation by the church for the choir competition and that he will be in Zambia from 18th to 20th April, 2025.